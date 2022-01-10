FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 450 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $91.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.59 and a 1-year high of $91.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

