FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $186,000 Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $131.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.27 and its 200-day moving average is $136.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $119.20 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.