FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

FTCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut FTC Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.72.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $6.81 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTC Solar news, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter worth about $96,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

