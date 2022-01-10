Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULCC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.24.

ULCC opened at $14.18 on Friday. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $32,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,000 shares of company stock worth $1,383,840 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

