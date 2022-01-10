Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $229.00 to $182.00. The company traded as low as $81.07 and last traded at $81.45, with a volume of 3925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.07.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 24.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 196.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Freshpet by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.90.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

