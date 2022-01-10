Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

FSNUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $10.22 on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

