Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Franklin Electric worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 33.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,694,000 after purchasing an additional 121,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 213,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $91.56 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

