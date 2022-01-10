FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie cut their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FOX by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,167,000 after buying an additional 1,778,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after buying an additional 223,111 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,812,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,769,000 after buying an additional 318,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FOX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

