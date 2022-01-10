Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Receives GBX 312.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 312.71 ($4.24).

Several research firms have commented on FORT. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 300 ($4.07) to GBX 280 ($3.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.62) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of FORT traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 262 ($3.56). 244,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,295. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 240.50 ($3.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 330 ($4.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £599.06 million and a P/E ratio of 16.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 280.04.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

