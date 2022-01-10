Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,579 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 1.15% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCRD opened at $4.66 on Monday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCRD. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

