Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WES. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 165,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 778,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of WES opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

