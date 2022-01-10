Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $840,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NFG opened at $64.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

In other news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

