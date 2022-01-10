Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $755,000 in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.35. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

