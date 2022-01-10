Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $112.85 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.89.

