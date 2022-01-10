Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,129,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

BXMT opened at $31.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.88%.

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $981,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

