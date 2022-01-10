Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $83,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

