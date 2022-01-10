Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 393.0% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 109.0% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 107,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 235,684 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $24.44 on Monday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on F. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

