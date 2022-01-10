Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMX. Morgan Stanley raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,415,000 after buying an additional 215,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,279,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,665,000 after buying an additional 37,563 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,193,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,634,000 after buying an additional 440,572 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,129,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 2,007,689 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMX opened at $79.60 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.5677 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.