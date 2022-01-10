Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.95. The company had a trading volume of 38,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average is $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

