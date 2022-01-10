FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.44

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

