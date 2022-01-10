First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,400 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,482,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,148,000 after buying an additional 132,718 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after buying an additional 127,707 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 484,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 63,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 32,381 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FPF opened at $24.50 on Monday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

