First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,280. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.11. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $143.60 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

