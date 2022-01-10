First National Corp MA ADV Sells 148 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 334,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 37,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

