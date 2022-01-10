First National Corp MA ADV Has $413,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after buying an additional 3,435,717 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,716,000 after purchasing an additional 837,732 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

NYSE:CL opened at $84.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average is $79.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.