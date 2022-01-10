First National Corp MA ADV Acquires New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $81.00 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average of $71.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of -74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

