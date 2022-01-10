First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives $18.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 199,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 295.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,559 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 81,827 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 0.90. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

