First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $874,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 863.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,470,000 after buying an additional 480,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $188.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

