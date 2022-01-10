First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 315.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

NYSE WHR opened at $227.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $176.28 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.51 and its 200-day moving average is $220.06.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.