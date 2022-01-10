First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dover by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after purchasing an additional 999,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 2,534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after purchasing an additional 252,106 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Dover by 5,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,281,000 after purchasing an additional 249,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.69.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $182.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $184.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

