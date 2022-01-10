First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,743 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $83.56 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.