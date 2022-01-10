First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,949 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $378.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $278.95 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.79. The stock has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.67.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

