First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $52.79 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $50,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

