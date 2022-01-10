Financial Review: Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Vita Coco alerts:

This table compares Vita Coco and Jones Soda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A Jones Soda -9.67% -27.93% -14.87%

This table compares Vita Coco and Jones Soda’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jones Soda $11.90 million 3.99 -$3.00 million ($0.02) -35.00

Vita Coco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jones Soda.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vita Coco and Jones Soda, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 0 8 0 3.00 Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vita Coco currently has a consensus price target of $18.86, indicating a potential upside of 72.84%. Given Vita Coco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Jones Soda.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Jones Soda shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Vita Coco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Jones Soda shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vita Coco beats Jones Soda on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co. engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers. It offers Jones Soda, Jones Zilch, Jones Stripped, Lemoncocco, and 7-Select Premium Sodas. The company was founded by Peter M. van Stolk in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.