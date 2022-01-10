Financial Contrast: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) versus Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PACCAR and Proterra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACCAR 0 3 6 1 2.80 Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25

PACCAR presently has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Proterra has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.02%. Given Proterra’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Proterra is more favorable than PACCAR.

Volatility and Risk

PACCAR has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra has a beta of -3.73, suggesting that its stock price is 473% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PACCAR and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACCAR 7.80% 16.01% 6.14% Proterra N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of PACCAR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PACCAR and Proterra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PACCAR $18.73 billion 1.73 $1.30 billion $5.01 18.65 Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.

Summary

PACCAR beats Proterra on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc. is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment provides finance and leasing products; and services provided to truck customers and dealers. The company was founded by William Pigott Sr. in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

