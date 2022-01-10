Financial Comparison: Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) vs. Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) and Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Arcimoto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Bird Global shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Arcimoto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arcimoto and Bird Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcimoto 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bird Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

Arcimoto presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 146.67%. Bird Global has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Arcimoto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than Bird Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arcimoto and Bird Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcimoto $2.18 million 129.29 -$18.12 million ($0.86) -8.72 Bird Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bird Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcimoto.

Profitability

This table compares Arcimoto and Bird Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcimoto -727.70% -44.88% -40.65% Bird Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arcimoto beats Bird Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security. The Deliverator is for last-mile delivery and general fleet utility. The Cameo is for film, sports and influencers; and the Arcimoto Roadster is an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine. The company was founded by Mark D. Frohnmayer on November 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, OR.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

