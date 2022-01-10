Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.72% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,144,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,412 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $57.33.

