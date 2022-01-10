Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 110,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $117,000.

FNCL opened at $58.58 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $58.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60.

