Fetch.ai Price Down 16.5% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001101 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $345.07 million and approximately $26.62 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00066152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

