Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,907,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,243,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after purchasing an additional 72,713 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,788,000 after purchasing an additional 381,095 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 104,275 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ferrari by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,060,000 after buying an additional 195,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

RACE opened at $257.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.69. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $183.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

