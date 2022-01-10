Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $1,319,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $2,716,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 178,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST stock opened at $60.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

