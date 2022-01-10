FairCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.00 (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, FairCoin has traded 40% lower against the dollar. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $452,837.33 and approximately $26.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FairCoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001517 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00054112 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $273.37 or 0.00668729 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.