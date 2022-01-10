FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,218 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $435.45. 1,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,880. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

