F45 Training Holdings Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training’s (NYSE:FXLV) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 11th. F45 Training had issued 20,312,500 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $325,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of FXLV stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. F45 Training has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). As a group, research analysts forecast that F45 Training will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F45 Training news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,250.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

