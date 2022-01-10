F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.87

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 13720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $13,223,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 324,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

