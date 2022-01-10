Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $68.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.94.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

