Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $68.23. 455,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,266,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.