Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPE. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.97.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $179.91 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.73 and a 200-day moving average of $163.27.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,781 shares of company stock worth $30,004,813 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

