Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SONVY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Sonova from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sonova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. Sonova has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.82.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

