Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

EVVTY opened at $132.82 on Friday. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $96.42 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.56.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

