Everipedia Price Tops $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $100.30 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00056470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00081527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.62 or 0.07312477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,187.19 or 0.99939827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,449,722 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.